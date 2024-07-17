Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi said Wednesday that more serious charges are needed for a man accused of killing five family members.

"The person who did this should be held accountable," Joshi said.

Joshi said he is haunted by a shooting in his island city that left an entire family dead, including two grandparents and two children.

"I've been a police officer for 26 years. I've seen a lot in my career. This is for sure, if not the most shocking, one of the most shocking incidents that I've ever experienced," the chief said.

Shane Killian, 54, is in custody, accused of killing his family at their Kitty Hawk Road home in Alameda's South Shore on July 10.

The victims were his wife, Brenda Natali Morales, 36; her parents, Miguel Carcamo, 70, and Marta Elena Morales, 56; his 6-year-old son, William; and 14-month-old son, Wesley.

Wesley died in a hospital days after the shooting.

"A 1-year-old baby suffered for several days, went through numerous surgeries and fought and fought and fought, and couldn't fight anymore," Joshi said.

Joshi, who has prior experience with the Oakland Police Department, went to the scene while off-duty and later watched his officers' harrowing body-camera footage.

"I saw pain. I saw fear. I heard sounds that told me there was pain, fear, and concern. I'm just going to leave it at that," he said.

He said his heart goes out to the victims' family.

"I've looked into their eyes, I've seen the pain, confusion, and sorrow that they're experiencing. We need to pay attention to them," he said.

Killian has been charged with five counts of murder and additional enhancements. However, Joshi is troubled that Alameda County prosecutors, under District Attorney Pamela Price, did not add the multiple murder special circumstance, which would eliminate the possibility of parole if Killian is found guilty.

"I don't understand that," Joshi questioned. "What are we doing here? Why is this not a special circumstances case?"

Joshi reached out to Price and received a response on Wednesday sticking with her decision against imposing the special circumstance.

Price was not available for comments, but her office said that Killian could face up to 246 years to life in prison. Joshi remains skeptical.

"I also know from being in this business long enough, that there's also a potential that this person could get out after serving a certain number of years," Joshi said.

Previously, Price’s predecessors would typically apply the multiple-murder special circumstance for multiple killings.

"I don't think that a person who has murdered a grandfather, a grandmother, a mother, and two children should be able to get out," the chief said.

He said ultimately he wants justice.

"I don't think that everybody should be in jail forever, but I think some people need to be," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleekTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.