3 killed in Alameda shooting

Three people are dead after a shooting in Alameda and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Alameda police tell KTVU they first received a call around 9 o'clock Wednesday night from someone who said their neighbor had been shot on Kitty Hawk Road near Franciscan Way.

Police say when officers arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. As they continued their investigation, they found two additional people who were also shot.

Police Chief Nishant Joshi says two of the three victims are adults, and he believes the third victim is a child. He says the department is still investigating what led up to the shooting, but says the victims are family members.

A man has been taken into custody as a person of interest. The chief says there is no risk to the public.