14-month-old dies after being shot in Alameda family massacre

The 14-month-old who was allegedly shot by his father in Alameda last week has now died, officials say.

Shane Killian, 54, is now accused of killing his wife, two sons and his in-laws in the July 10 shooting. The Alameda Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are expected to amend the complaint to five murder charges, but without a special circumstance of multiple murder.

Investigators identified Killian's wife as Brenda Natali Morales, his father-in-law Miguel Carcamo, his mother-in-law Marta Elena Morales and his six-year-old son William as the victims who were killed in the shooting on Kitty Hawk Road.

Alameda officials said on Monday, "baby Wesley, the fifth victim in the tragic domestic shooting" did not survive his injuries and passed away at a local hospital.

Flowers are left for a family who was killed in Alameda on July 10, 2024

Killian was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail on Thursday morning.

Neighbors described the family as friendly and outgoing. They had just moved into their home a few months prior to the violence.

No motive was released for the deaths.

Killian is facing several other charges, including possession of an assault weapon.

Police found two guns in the home.

Before the death of the 14-month-old, the D.A.'s office said Killian was looking at over 230 years in prison.

Killian's arraignment is set for July 22, where he could enter a plea.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.