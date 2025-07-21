Alaska Airlines says to expect delays following fleet-grounding IT outage

The Brief An IT outage caused Alaska Airlines to ground all of its flights on Sunday night. At least 70 flights were canceled and 120 more delayed across the entire airline due to the outage. Alaska Airlines did not say what caused the IT outage.



An IT outage caused Alaska Airlines to ground all of its flights on Sunday night, leading to travel delays and frustration that lingered into Monday morning.

The airline issued a system-wide stop for its flight about 8 p.m. on Sunday, which lasted about three hours until it was lifted around 11 p.m.

Alaska Airlines did not say what caused the IT outage.

Big picture view:

At least 70 flights were canceled and 120 more delayed across the entire airline due to the outage, Alaska said.

Passengers whose flights were affected by the grounding expressed to KTVU frustration that they received little in the way of communication. Many were not notified of the outage, and arrived at San Francisco International Airport for late-night or early-morning flights completely oblivious to the fact their planes were affected.

"I had no idea they’re grounded, I just found out now," Alaska Airlines passenger Satish told KTVU on Monday morning. "I’m really pissed."

Four of the cancellations and 15 of the delays affected flights at SFO, while three cancellations and two delays affected Oakland International Airport. San Jose International Airport saw three cancellations and five delayed flights due to the IT outage.

Alaska Airlines passengers were advised to check the status of their flights prior to making the trip to the airport.