Alcatraz to remain open despite government shutdown, thanks to nonprofit and private support

Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, visitors will still be able to set foot on one of the Bay Area’s most famous landmarks – Alcatraz Island – thanks to help from a local nonprofit and private partners.

The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit that supports the National Park Service and the Presidio Trust, confirmed that Alcatraz and several other sites within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) will remain open "for the foreseeable future."

What they're saying:

"We’re able to continue providing visitor services through a partnership agreement with the National Park Service," said Chris Lehnertz, CEO of the Conservancy, in an interview with KTVU. "That allows us to make a contribution toward the Park Service so their staff can stay on site and visitors can keep coming."

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which includes Alcatraz, Muir Woods, and Ocean Beach, draws about 19 million visitors each year – more than the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Everglades combined, according to Lehnertz.

That tourism contributes an estimated $2 billion annually to the local economy.

During the 2018 government shutdown, Alcatraz remained open through a similar arrangement, with the Conservancy and the private ferry operator Alcatraz City Cruises helping cover costs typically paid by the National Park Service. Lehnertz said the same approach is being used this time around.

"We make a donation, one week at a time," she said. "We hope this shutdown doesn’t last long, but we’re committed to helping keep Alcatraz open until it ends."

While the Conservancy can continue certain visitor services, some programs are on pause.

"We can’t run our volunteer programming right now – there just aren’t enough park service staff eligible to work to oversee those volunteers," Lehnertz said.

Still, she emphasized that most outdoor areas within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area remain accessible.

"It’s one of the best times of year to visit," she said. "Come to the Presidio Tunnel Tops, walk out to Lands End, and enjoy these places. Just remember to be a good visitor – pack out your trash, thank the rangers you see, and take care of these parks."

What you can do:

Lehnertz encouraged anyone who wants to support the parks during the shutdown to become a member of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy or donate through its website.

"You can join at the $35 level," she said. "Or you can give toward a special project to help preserve and enhance these parklands. Every bit helps."

With more visitors than any other park in the National Park System, Lehnertz said the impact of a shutdown is especially felt in the Bay Area. "People feel a loss when parks close," she said. "For those who volunteer here every week, or come for a sense of community – it’s personal. That’s why we do what we do."