The Brief A high-speed chase in Alhambra early Thursday morning ended in a crash that killed Officer Alec Sanders, 28, and a passenger in the suspect’s SUV. Another passenger suffered major injuries, and the SUV’s driver sustained moderate injuries and is in custody. Authorities are still determining the cause of the crash.



A high-speed police chase early Thursday morning in Southern California led to the deaths of a police officer and a woman.

Pursuit ends in deadly crash

What we know:

The Alhambra Police Department was pursuing an SUV around 3 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive. Authorities said three suspects were inside the vehicle.

During the pursuit, for reasons not yet known, an officer’s patrol car collided with the suspect vehicle.

Witnesses told FOX 11 that a female passenger was ejected from the SUV. She died at the scene. Witnesses said her body was found in an alleyway nearby.

Assistant Chief Joe Zizi of the California Highway Patrol said a second passenger was hospitalized with major injuries. The driver sustained moderate injuries and is in custody, being questioned by investigators.

Officer Alec Sanders killed

Dig deeper:

The officer killed in the crash was identified as Alec Sanders, 28. Video footage from the scene showed his patrol car with the front end crushed and airbags deployed.

Sanders was inside the vehicle and not breathing, according to FOX 11. He was rushed to Los Angeles General Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy, Sanders was working alone that night, standard procedure for overnight patrols. Kennedy said Sanders was covering a shift for a colleague.

"He's known for his unwavering reliability," Kennedy said. "He was the type of officer who responded to every call, whether he was dispatched to it or not. He was just one of those officers. He was passionate about fitness, and he could often be found working out — a habit that was reflected in his discipline, both on and off the job. His intelligence, work ethic and steady presence made him a respected partner and a friend."

Sanders had been with the department for eight months. He is survived by his parents, two younger sisters, and his fiancée.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. It was unclear whether the officer had his lights and sirens on at the time of the collision.