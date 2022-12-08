‘Alexa, thank my driver’: how to give an Amazon driver $5 for each delivery

article

Amazon has rolled out a feature this holiday season to give money to its hard-working delivery drivers rushing to get packages to your front door just hours after you bought them - and all you have to do is tell Alexa to thank your driver.

As a way of saying thank you to drivers, Amazon rolled out its "Alexa, thank my driver" feature, which donates $5 to your driver at no cost to the customer.

The program started on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and the $5 will go directly to the driver. Until Dec. 21, drivers have a chance to collect as many thank you's as they can. The five drivers who get the most thank you's will get an additional $10,000 from Amazon and $10,000 will be donated to a charity of their choice.

"We love hearing the countless stories from customers about the many ways delivery drivers make their lives better. We are excited for this new opportunity to thank these everyday heroes and giving our customers the ability to help us do it," Amazon said in a statement announcing the program.

The program runs between now and Dec. 21 - or until 1 million thank you's have been received, whichever comes first.

You can thank your driver multiple times - but only once per delivery.

To thank your driver, just say "Alexa, thank my driver" or "Alexa, tell my driver thank you" using your Echo device or Alexa on the Alexa App and Amazon App on your smartphone. Alexa will respond with: "Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only."

The news of the thank you program comes the same week that Amazon has been sued for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in tips from delivery workers.