An 85-year-old man was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter team from a park in the Oakland Hills Sunday, days after he had gone missing.

Alfonso Arechiga was found in a canyon in Lake Chabot Regional Park by search and rescue teams on the ground before being hoisted out by the CHP's chopper.

Arechiga was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland Police Department. He had been considered to be at risk because of his age and he has Alzheimer's, his family had said.

"We are just relieved that we found this gentleman alive," said Alameda County Lt. Ray Kelly, whose department helped locate the missing man. "It’s a victory that validates the work we do in the world of search and rescue."

Advertisement

Arechiga had been last seen the afternoon of April 5 in the 4300 block of Turner Avenue near Lake Chabot Golf Course, the Oakland police said.