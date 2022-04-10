Oakland police search for missing man near Lake Chabot Regional Park

article

Oakland police said they need help finding a missing man who is at risk due to age.

Alfonso Arechiga, 85, was last seen the afternoon of April 5 in the 4300 block of Turner Avenue near Lake Chabot Golf Course, according to OPD.

He is not only at risk because of his age, but his family said he also suffers from Alzheimer's.

Arechiga was wearing a tan jacket, navy blue pants and brown shoes when he went missing.

If you have info, call OPD at 510-238-3641.

