All 110 vote centers now open in Santa Clara County

Starting Saturday, all 110 vote centers throughout Santa Clara County are open for voting during regular hours through the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

The Voters Choice Act of 2016 is being implemented this year for the first time in Santa Clara County, with vote centers replacing traditional polling places.

Regardless of where they live in the county, residents can now choose the vote center that's most convenient for them.

Voters can cast a ballot, drop off a mail ballot, receive a replacement ballot, register to vote, get language or accessibility assistance, or receive any services usually available at the registrars' office.

"We have been saying that Election Day is more like Election Week, and now we are heading into the home stretch," Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said Friday in a news release.

The registrar has already seen more than 15 percent of more than 950,000 ballots sent out come back in, by mail, drop box or at one of the vote centers, Bushey said.

Bushey is urging residents to vote early in order to skip potential lines.

"Also, voting early means that your ballot will be included in the initial results that are available immediately after the polls close," Bushey said.

Voters can also mail their completed ballots at any U.S. Postal Service mailbox postage-paid if postmarked by March 3, or drop them at any of the 99 drop box locations or 110 Vote Centers located around the county.

Vote Centers are open Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Early Voting Centers and ballot drop-off locations are listed online at https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rov/Pages/Registrar-of-Voters.aspx

More information is also available at (408) 299-VOTE (8683), or toll-free at (866) 430-VOTE (8683).