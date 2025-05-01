In all Bay Area counties, earning six-figures can still be considered 'low income'

article

The Brief New state numbers show a six-figure household income in the Bay Area can be considered "low income." The 2025 median income in has risen in most Bay Area counties since last year. The median income is used to determine eligibility for affordable housing programs.



New state data shows that in all nine Bay Area counties, a household of four can have a six-figure income and still be categorized as "low income."

Figures from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) show that the income limit is highest in Santa Clara County, where a household of four with an annual income of about $159K falls under the category of "low income."

San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties have the next highest low-income limit for a family of four, calculated at about $156K.

In four Bay Area counties, a single-person household earning a little above $100K a year can be considered "low income."

What we know:

The HCD recently released its latest numbers on income limits to help determine eligibility for many affordable housing programs.

The new data is based on updated median incomes in each of the state’s 58 counties.

In the Bay Area, the median ranged from $124,600 in Solano County to $195,200 in Santa Clara County.

In all but three counties, the median increased from 2024 data.

San Mateo, San Francisco, and Marin counties maintained their $186,000 area median income.

Big picture view:

The figures suggest that housing affordability continues to be out of reach for many Bay Area residents.

Bay Area home prices increased in March.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for a single-family home was $1.4 million in the Bay Area. That's up 12% from the previous month, and a slight increase from a year ago.

Low income calculations

A household is determined to be low income if the earnings do not exceed 80% of a county’s median area income.

The number of people in the household is also taken into account, given that expenses increase with more people in a family.

SEE ALSO: California gets an 'F' in housing affordability

"The income limit statute requires adjustments for family size," the state housing department explained, adding, "In addition, definitions applicable to income categories, criteria, and geographic areas sometimes differ depending on the funding source and program, resulting in some programs using other income limits."

Income limits

The state housing department said most affordable housing programs set caps on incomes for eligibility, as well as maximum rents tenants may be charged.

"'Affordable housing cost' for lower-income households is defined in State law as not more than 30 percent of gross household income with variations," the Department of Housing and Community Development said.

By the numbers:

Alameda County Area Median Income: $159,800

Low income

Household of 1: $87,550

Household of 4: $125,050

Contra Costa County Area Median Income: $159,800

Low Income

Household of 1: $87,550

Household of 4: $125,050

Marin County Area Median Income: $186,600

Low Income

Household of 1 $109,700

Household of 4: $156,650

Napa County Area Median Income: $146,700

Low Income

Household of 1 $89,750

Household of 4 $128,150

San Francisco County Area Median Income: $186,600

Low Income

Household of 1: $109,700

Household of 4: $156,650

San Mateo County Area Median Income: $186,600

Low Income

Household of 1: $109,700

Household of 4: $156,650

Santa Clara County Area Median Income: $195,200

Low Income

Household of 1: $111,700

Household of 4: $159,550

Solano County Area Median Income: $124,600

Low Income

Household of 1: $76,950

Household of 4: $109,900

Sonoma County Area Median Income: $132,000

Low Income

Household of 1: $84,650

Household of 4: $120,900

State figures

Statewide, the median family income was $118,100.

For a household of four, a household income of $94,500 was considered at the low income limit.