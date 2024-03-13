Alleged California bank robbers caught after 6 heists

article

Two alleged bank robbers were arrested by police after carrying out a series of heists across Northern California, authorities said.

The suspects, 37-year-old Brandon Lopez and 43-year-old Tamara Bush, are accused of targeting six banks, including in San Jose, Fremont, and Milpitas. The pair allegedly traveled to Fresno and Sacramento for other alleged robberies. Two of the incidents were attempted robberies, police said.

In the San Jose bank robbery on Feb. 12, Lopez allegedly entered a bank in the 500 block of West Capitol Expressway and handed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect made off with more than $1,000 in cash and fled the area on foot.

Officials said Bush acted as the getaway driver in all six robberies.

Last Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at Lopez's residence in Antioch, where they found an unregistered loaded gun and ammunition.

Both suspects were arrested and then booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail on robbery charges. Lopez and Bush are also awaiting further charges in the other counties.