Alleged gunman in deadly Livermore bowling alley shooting was nabbed after leaving license, debit card behind

Prosecutors said the gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others at a Livermore bowling alley was caught after leaving his license and debit card at the scene.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said officers were able to identify Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, as the suspect in Sunday's shooting with the help of witnesses and because he left his identification behind.

Garcia was arrested days after the shooting in Lathrop and has since been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and weapons violations.

Prosecutors said Garcia opened fire during a fight in the bar area of Granada Bowl, killing 28-year-old Antonio Vargas. Garcia also wounded Vargas’ friend and his friend.

Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl, when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia. The altercation led to a physical fight, ending with Garcia pulling a handgun and firing the weapon.

Police did not specify if Garcia and Vargas had a prior relationship.

KTVU spoke to the family of the victim who was killed. They said Vargas was an immigrant who had just started his own business.

It was supposed to be a fun night bowling with friends, but it ended tragically.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Jose Antonio Vargas said he is heartbroken about losing his only child. He says he bears no ill will against the suspect.

The elder Vargas said his son came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old, a proud ‘Dreamer’.

"They brought him over at a young age. He was a DACA recipient and just like many others, he wanted to start his own business, so that's why he and a friend started their own carpet cleaning business," the father said.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene.