Livermore police arrest Granada Bowl shooting suspect

Livermore police arrested the shooting suspect that killed a person at Granada Bowl over the weekend, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was arrested at a home in Lathrop early Wednesday morning, police said.

Garcia is a resident of Livermore, police said. But several interviews and extensive police work led officers to find him in Lathrop.

He was wanted for killing 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore during a fight at the bowling alley's bar Saturday night.

He was also accused of shooting two other people during the fight, causing non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into a fight with Garcia. Police did not specify Garcia's relationship with Vargas' friends.

The fight escalated and ended with Garcia pulling a handgun and shooting Vargas and two others.

Police did not disclose if the men had a prior relationship, referring all further questions to the District Attorney.

Garcia was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, and was booked into Santa Rita Jail, police said.

Vargas' family sent up a GoFundMe for him.