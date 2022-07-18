Livermore police name suspect in fatal shooting at Granada Bowl

article

Livermore Police asked for the public’s help Monday finding the suspect in the fatal shooting at Granada Bowl over the weekend.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, a convicted felon with extensive criminal history, police said.

Garcia is suspected of shooting and killing 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore during a fight at the bowling alley's bar Saturday night.

Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl, when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia. The altercation led to a physical fight, ending with Garcia pulling a handgun and shooting Vargas and Vargas’s 28-year-old friend of Livermore.

During the shooting, Garcia’s 30-year-old friend of Livermore was also struck by gunfire, officials said.

Vargas died at the scene.

Life-saving measures were performed on the other two victims, and they were rushed to a local hospital.

Livermore police served several search warrants looking for Garcia, but he remains at large.

He is considered armed and dangerous they said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

Livermore Police said they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Garcia.