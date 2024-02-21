Alleged Home Depot thieves leave infant in running car with lots of weed

Hercules police say they arrested two hardware store shoplifters who left an infant — and a large quantity of cannabis — in a running car in a parking spot for people with disabilities.

The situation unfolded on Monday afternoon at a Home Depot after police received a report of a theft in progress, according to police.

Officers stopped two suspects as they exited the store and approached a Chevy Cruze parked in a handicap spot with the engine running, and an infant left alone in the vehicle in a car seat.

Authorities said that one of the suspects was on felony probation for robbery.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, uncovering large quantities of marijuana packaged for sale and promethazine without a prescription label.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of alleged drug violations and child endangerment.

A family member arrived at the Home Depot and took custody of the child.

Officers also conducted a probation search at the home of one of the suspects in Hercules, where they discovered more marijuana, an unregistered micro Draco assault weapon, and an unregistered pistol.

Both suspects were booked into jail on firearm and marijuana-related charges. Their names were not included in the police statement.