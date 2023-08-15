Alleged Lake Merritt shooter charged, Alameda County DA announced

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced charges in connection with a fatal August 8 shooting near the Lake Merritt BART station.

Juan Martinez, 45, is charged with murder, felony criminal threats and sentencing enhancements for the shooting death that allegedly started from a fight over an electric scooter, the DA's office announced.

Related article

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on August 8 and Martinez was arrested within 90 minutes after the shooting, BART police announced at the time.

BART police on August 8 said they used street level surveillance images to help identify the suspect.

Fear and frustration over ongoing gun violence and crime in Oakland has been at the forefront of many residents minds. People said a homicide in broad daylight in an area that sees a lot of foot traffic is particularly alarming.

"It's in the middle of the day. This is super scary. I'm just shocked. It's terrifying," said one bystander at the BART station told KTVU on the day of the shooting.

Martinez is currently being held at the Santa Rita Jail, and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.