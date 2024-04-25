Alleged sex workers charged in stabbing death of man in Oakland

Two women who police say are sex workers have been charged with murder in the beating and stabbing death of a man in Oakland.

Kimberly Burgos, 23, and Miah Newman, 19, have each been charged with murdering Roy Ramsey, near 15th Avenue and Marin Way on March 29. His body was found about 7 a.m.

The women were among a group of females who attacked the victim, according to Oakland police.

Both Burgos and Newman have been released on their own recognizance by a judge who ordered them to stay away from areas of prostitution.

