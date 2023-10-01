Alleged shark attack near Point Reyes National Seashore prompts large search and rescue mission

An alleged shark attack on a swimmer near the coast of Point Reyes National Seashore has prompted a multi-agency search and rescue effort.

The San Francisco Coast Guard received a call for a missing swimmer that was attacked by a shark in the Wild Cat Beach area, a Coast Guard spokesperson told KTVU in a phone interview.

The Point Reyes National Seashore posted that personnel from the National Park Service, Marin County and Stinson Beach Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard are all involved in the search and rescue efforts.

Rescue efforts for the missing swimmer began around 12 p.m. Sunday, according the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has tracked shark attacks along the California coast since 1950. There have been 24 shark attacks off the California coast since 2020, data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.