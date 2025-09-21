Alleged Vallejo carjacker arrested after brief foot chase

article

An alleged carjacker was arrested following a short chase in Vallejo on Saturday after police caught them driving a stolen car.

The Vallejo Police Department was called by a victim who reported they were carjacked by an armed suspect, according to a department statement.

VPD officers later found the reported stolen car in the 1000 block of Fairgrounds Drive, near Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly exited the car and ran from officers.

Police quickly caught the suspect, and officers brought the victim to the scene to confirm that the suspect was the person who reportedly carjacked them.

VPD officers also searched the car and found a replica firearm that resembled the weapon that the victim said the carjacker used. Additionally, police found more than 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine "packaged for sale" and a digital scale.

Vallejo police did not identify the suspect, but said a records check revealed they "had recently been released from prison after serving time for attempted murder."

The suspect was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and selling narcotics, police said.