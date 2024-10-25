Amazon driver flees after hitting Castro Valley teen on bike

A Castro Valley couple voiced outrage on Friday after their 14-year-old son was struck by an Amazon delivery driver who afterward fled the scene.

"You hit a human being. You hit somebody, and you don't have the grace to just do the right thing?" asked Rosabel Chang.

David Moler, her husband, said, "I'd just like some consequence. Like, this is a person who is flouting the law."

Surveillance video captured the couple's son on a bicycle being struck by an Amazon driver backing up in a Castro Valley driveway. To make matters worse, the driver left without stopping.

"A person who can hit somebody and knows he hit somebody and run. That person can do it again," Chang said.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The video showed the driver stepping out of his Toyota RAV4 at a residence near Somerset and Santa Maria avenues in Castro Valley.

The video clearly shows the man's face as he delivers Amazon Fresh groceries to the front porch of the home and pauses to snap the required delivery confirmation photo.

After the driver gets back into his car, he reverses and collides with the teenager's bicycle as the boy was headed to nearby Castro Valley High School. The principal even witnessed the impact.

The boy sustained minor injuries, and the front wheel of his bicycle was demolished.

"He admitted to us, I think he did yell, like, ‘What the (expletive),’ and at no time did the driver roll down his window, at no time did the driver get out," Chang said.

A woman receiving the groceries informed KTVU that after witnessing the incident on her Ring camera, she tried to stop the fleeing driver.

"I saw him just starting to pull away, and I tried to stop him. But he didn't stop. He just sped away," she said.

Although a California Highway Patrol officer filed a report, the Toyota RAV4 lacked a front license plate. Amazon told the CHP that it would not release any details without a subpoena.

"This is like on a silver platter. You can get this information. You can issue the subpoena. Amazon can cough it up, whatever. The parties can work together. But this isn't hidden, right?" Chang said.

CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said although the initial CHP report says the case should be closed, investigators are following up with Amazon.

"We anticipate that we'll be able to get the information that we need," Musselman said. "It shouldn't be very hard to track down who was driving or who was making that delivery."

