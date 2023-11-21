Amazon driver wasn't kidnapped, fell victim to jewelry scam, police say

An investigation into a reported robbery and kidnapping of a delivery driver in San Ramon revealed that it was actually a fake jewelry scam, according to the police.

The San Ramon Police Department was initially investigating the reported robbery and kidnapping of an Amazon delivery driver on Saturday at 3100 Crow Canyon Road. The driver first told police that an SUV collided with his work van, and two suspects — a man and a woman — emerged. The driver reported that the suspects forced him to go to a bank and withdraw money.

The suspects then made the Amazon driver go to another bank in Dublin to withdraw more money, but they were unsuccessful, according to an initial police statement.

On Tuesday, San Ramon police issued an update, stating that, upon further investigation, the Amazon driver was the victim of a fraudulent jewelry scam.

"Based on a language barrier, the victim believed something more nefarious was going on, so he went to the banks to withdraw money. There were no apparent threats or weapons were seen/used during the encounter," the police department said," clarified the police department.

The police department said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.