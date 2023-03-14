Amazon truck jackknifes in Pleasanton

article

An Amazon truck jackknifed early Tuesday morning in the rain, causing an East Bay traffic backup for two hours.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident was reported about 4 a.m. on Interstate Highway 680 south of Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

Traffic was being diverted to State Route 84.

Just before 6 a.m., the CHP shared photos of the truck and said the road was set to fully reopen.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.