Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
7
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Amazon truck jackknifes in Pleasanton

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 5:55AM
Pleasanton
KTVU FOX 2
article

An Amazon truck jackknifed in Pleasanton. Photo: CHP March 14, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif. - An Amazon truck jackknifed early Tuesday morning in the rain, causing an East Bay traffic backup for two hours.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident was reported about 4 a.m. on Interstate Highway 680 south of Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton. 

Traffic was being diverted to State Route 84.

Just before 6 a.m., the CHP shared photos of the truck and said the road was set to fully reopen. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 