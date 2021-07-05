Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy believed to be with father wanted for murder

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who may be with his father, who is wanted in connection to a murder investigation. The alert was issued for Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Imperial counties. It is also believed they could be in a neighboring state with relatives.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette confirmed Tuesday that Celestine Stoot Jr., 42, who has been named as the primary suspect in the child's abduction, is wanted for the murder of the toddler’s mother, Natasha Denise Barlow. She was killed over the weekend when the father was accused of kidnapping their little boy.

According to an alert from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, 2-year-old Celestine Stoot III, known by loved ones as "CJ," was last seen on the Fourth of July in Lake Elsinore.

Little Celestine was described by authorities as approximately 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he may be with his father. Stoot Jr., who goes by the nickname "Bow," was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a California temporary paper plate U335133. He is considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached, officials said.

Anyone with information on the father-and-son duo is asked to call 911.