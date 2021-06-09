Amber Alert: 8-year-old girl located safely, woman detained

An 8-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Wednesday was located safely and a woman was detained.

Aleigha Stevenson, 8, was located safely sometime around 10 a.m. in Santa Ana. Police said that a woman was detained, but it was unclear if the woman was the child's mother, who authorities said abducted the girl.

The child was believed to have been abducted around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in Los Angeles.

The suspect was identified by the CPH as Kera Stevenson, a 29-year-old Black woman.

Kera was believed to be driving a black 2017 BMW 320 with Oklahoma license plate EGU358 and the CHP said she was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call regarding a "domestic violence restraining order." When they arrived, they learned Aleigha's father and his ex-wife, Kera, have an ongoing child custody dispute and there is a restraining order on file. The father told police that Kera showed up at his home with three additional Black male suspects.

Kera was allowed to enter the home to see her daughter, at which time, one of the male suspects pushed his way into the residence.

"They forcibly removed the child and fled in a 2004 dark colored Chevy Suburban, CA License plate # 8UIB679 and a black 2017 BMW 320, with Oklahoma Plate EGU358," the LAPD wrote in a press release.

CHP officers later located the Suburban vehicle in the 230 block of Orange Street in San Bernardino. Video from SkyFOX appeared to show a male being detained.

According to police, Kera does not have any custodial rights of Aleigha.

Additional details were not immediately available.

