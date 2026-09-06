Amber Alert issued for teen girl wanted in killing of newborn in Monterey Co.

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The Brief Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl Diana Galvez Ortega. She is wanted along with her father in connection to the remains of their newborn baby that were found along the side of the road near Moss Landing. Authorities believe the man is now "concealing" the 14-year-old girl and is "preventing law enforcement from locating her."



Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who is wanted along with her father in connection to the remains of their newborn baby that were found along the side of the road near Moss Landing in Monterey County last month.

Teen girl sought

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office for Diana Galvez Ortega, who was last seen with Sergio Galvez Perez, 38.

The sheriff’s office issued arrest warrants for the girl and Galvez Perez, who were accused of murder and child sex crimes, respectively. Galvez Perez is the teenage girl's father and the father of the slain newborn, authorities said.

Galvez Perez is described as a 38-year-old man, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Diana Galvez Ortega is 14 years old and is described as approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The two were last seen in the Salinas area in a white Nissan Altima with no license plates, the CHP said.

Baby found in Monterey County

The backstory:

"Baby Angelita," who was found by sheriff's deputies on Aug. 1 along the 100 block of Struve Road.

Authorities believe the teen gave birth to the child along the side of the road and set the baby on the pavement before leaving the area.

Authorities believe Galvez Perez is now "concealing" the 14-year-old girl and is "preventing law enforcement from locating her."

"Our immediate priority is to locate her and ensure she is safe," the CHP said in a statement. "We want to make sure her well-being is addressed and that she receives any medical care she may need."

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Galvez Perez or the 14-year-old girl is urged to call 911.