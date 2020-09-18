Ambulance with patient inside carjacked in San Francisco

article

Police in San Francisco arrested a man after he allegedly carjacked an ambulance while a patient was inside early Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:55 a.m., emergency medics near Golden Gate Avenue and McAllister Street flagged down an officer and said their ambulance had been carjacked with a patient inside.

The officers were able to stop the ambulance and arrested the 32-year-old man on suspicion of carjacking. Police have not released the suspect's name.

After the arrest, medics were able to resume caring for the patient.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical condition that was not considered life-threatening, police said.