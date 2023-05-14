American Airlines pilot Russ Wayant continues tradition of giving roses to passengers on Mother's Day

article

A morning flight from Chicago O'Hare to New York City was filled with smiling passengers and roses on Mother's Day, thanks to the generosity of Captain Russ Wayant.

Eleven years ago, the American Airlines pilot started handing out roses on Mother's Day to female passengers. He says it was a whim, but it brought people so much joy he decided to continue.

Wayant handed out roses on the trip back to Chicago as well, and made sure that flight attendants, gate agents and ramp agents also got roses.