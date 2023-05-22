American Canyon man fires rifle at roommate causing neighborhood shelter in place

A man was arrested in American Canyon after police said he fired a rifle at his roommate.

Christopher Phillips, 50, shot the gun into the bedroom wall where his roommate was sleeping, authorities said. The gunfire caused officials to order a shelter-in-place for neighbors living near Gisela Drive and Highway 29.

The roommate was not hit and ran out of the house and called police.

Phillips barricaded himself inside as swat teams negotiated with him. Several hours later he was taken into custody without incident.

A photo from the scene showed Phillips in red shorts being held while several swat members gathered gear into their truck on the front lawn.

