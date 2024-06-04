American Canyon student found with loaded Glock in car
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police say a student at American Canyon High School was arrested on campus for possession of a loaded gun.
An officer detained 18-year-old Hansra Avtar on Monday after staff said they noticed a smell of marijuana.
They say they found a cannabis vape pen on him.
During a search of his car, police then found a Glock 9 mm gun.
They said it was unregistered and loaded.
Avtar was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm and concentrated cannabis.