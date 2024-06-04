Police say a student at American Canyon High School was arrested on campus for possession of a loaded gun.

An officer detained 18-year-old Hansra Avtar on Monday after staff said they noticed a smell of marijuana.

They say they found a cannabis vape pen on him.

During a search of his car, police then found a Glock 9 mm gun.

They said it was unregistered and loaded.

Avtar was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm and concentrated cannabis.

