Amid pandemic, Newsom confronted by busy fire season

Since the start of the year, California has had over 4,000 wildfires— well above the state's average Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

California firefighters typically respond to about 2,500 wildfires a year. No doubt, the state is seeing increased wildfire activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the governor says the blazes are smaller in size.

As the state moves into peak wildfire season, which occurs between the August and November months, fire agencies are gearing up for a busy start.

Newsom said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of challenges in fighting wildfires, Cal Fire has started beefing up resources and upgrading its equipment.

"We are trying to be as prepared and vigilant as possible, we’re not looking to react," Newsom said.

The governor announced that Cal Fire is hiring 142 permanent staff personnel and an additional 858 seasonal firefighters to bolster its firefighting efforts. The agency also added a new Black Hawk helicopter to aid in the fight.