Amtrak train hits SUV in Oakland after driver evades crossing arm, gets dragged on tracks

An Amtrak train struck an SUV on Wednesday morning after at least two witnesses said they saw the driver go around the crossing arm, and got dragged onto the tracks.

Two KTVU employees, who were arriving at work about 7:25 a.m., saw what happened at Embarcadero and Oak Street.

Video at the scene showed fire crews putting a man, possibly in his 30s, on a gurney, and a red SUV damaged by the train.

The man's condition was not immediately known. But he was taken to the hospital on a Code 3.

Both employees said they saw the driver evade the crossing arm.

No further details were immediately provided.