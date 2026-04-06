Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard missing nearly 2 weeks

The Brief Amy Hillyard, a 52-year-old Oakland coffee shop owner, has been missing since March 25 and is considered at risk due to a medical condition. Surveillance footage showed her at Dimond Park hours after she was last seen leaving her Cleveland Heights home, according to police. Family, friends and volunteers continue an extensive search across the East Bay, urging the public to share information and report tips.



A family is holding out hope that a missing Oakland coffee shop owner who vanished nearly two weeks ago will be brought home safely.

The family of Amy Hillyard, 52, has been sharing regular updates about her disappearance on a website dedicated to finding her. In a post on Easter Sunday, they thanked Oakland police and the hundreds of volunteers searching for Hillyard, who was last seen on March 25 around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Radnor Road.

"During this holiday weekend, Amy’s friends and supporters have continued their efforts to review hours of video footage, searching BART stations and surrounding streets, and distributing flyers throughout the East Bay," the family said. "While this is a day traditionally centered on hope and renewal, our hope remains steadfast: that Amy will be found and brought home safely."

Last Known movements

What we know:

Hillyard, co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, was last seen leaving her home in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Authorities consider her at risk due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Oakland police later said there is video footage of Hillyard at Dimond Park around 4:30 p.m. on March 25, the day she disappeared. Friends and family said she was wearing a white short-sleeved top, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers with black stripes. She was alone.

Search efforts continue

Dig deeper:

Community search parties have been combing some of Hillyard’s favorite hiking and walking areas, including the Oakland hills along Skyline Boulevard.

In an April 2 update, the family said the police department’s rescue unit canvassed the area.

"They searched for hours, but did not find her," the family said.

Family remains hopeful

As the days pass, Hillyard’s family says it is not giving up on bringing her home.

"As more time goes by without Amy, the agony of her absence is devastating," her husband, Chris Hillyard, said in a statement."We are still holding on to hope, thanks to Amy’s community of friends and volunteers who continue to search every day. They are a source of strength to our family and me."

Community ties

Hillyard, the mother of two daughters, co-owns Farley’s East coffee shop with her husband. The couple also operates a sister café in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill.

In addition to the café, Hillyard runs a consulting practice. According to her website, she has advised leaders from companies including Apple, Gap, Electronic Arts and the Marine Mammal Center.

She has also served on nonprofit boards and community projects and is board president of the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir.

Susan Eandi, a family spokesperson who has known Hillyard since she was 18, described her as an avid hiker and dedicated community member.

"We’re continuing to raise awareness, and we’re just focusing on bringing Amy home to the family," Eandi said.

"She’s the kind of person who collects people, brings people together," added friend Serena Khaira. "When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to."

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.