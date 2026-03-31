Amy Hillyard: Search continues for missing coffee shop owner at Oakland's Dimond Park

The Brief The search continued Tuesday morning at Oakland's Dimond Park for Amy Hillyard, who has been missing since last week. Amy Hillyard, the co-owner of Farley's Coffee, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.



Authorities and volunteers were out searching Tuesday morning in Oakland's Dimond Park for a missing coffee shop owner who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday.

Amy Hillyard, the co-owner of Farley's Coffee, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Authorities are considering her at-risk because of a medical condition.

About 60 people from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are part of Tuesday's search, which started around 8 a.m. Mutual aid teams from Contra Costa and Marin counties are also assisting.

Owner of Farley's coffee

Local perspective:

Hillyard is well known locally as the co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, with locations in Oakland and San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Friends describe her as a unifying presence in the community.

"She’s the kind of person that collects people, brings people together," friend Serena Khaira said at a vigil on Sunday. "When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to."

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.