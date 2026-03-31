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Amy Hillyard: Search continues for missing coffee shop owner at Oakland's Dimond Park

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Published  March 31, 2026 11:22am PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Amy Hillyard: Search underway for missing coffee shop owner at Oakland's Dimond Park

Amy Hillyard: Search underway for missing coffee shop owner at Oakland's Dimond Park

Authorities and volunteers were out searching Tuesday morning in Oakland's Dimond Park for a missing coffee shop owner who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. 

The Brief

    • The search continued Tuesday morning at Oakland's Dimond Park for Amy Hillyard, who has been missing since last week.
    • Amy Hillyard, the co-owner of Farley's Coffee, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood
    • Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities and volunteers were out searching Tuesday morning in Oakland's Dimond Park for a missing coffee shop owner who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. 

Amy Hillyard, the co-owner of Farley's Coffee, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Authorities are considering her at-risk because of a medical condition.

About 60 people from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are part of Tuesday's search, which started around 8 a.m. Mutual aid teams from Contra Costa and Marin counties are also assisting.

Owner of Farley's coffee

Local perspective:

Hillyard is well known locally as the co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, with locations in Oakland and San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Friends describe her as a unifying presence in the community.

"She’s the kind of person that collects people, brings people together," friend Serena Khaira said at a vigil on Sunday. "When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to."

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

Vigil held for missing Oakland coffee shop owner as search intensifies

Vigil held for missing Oakland coffee shop owner as search intensifies

Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday evening at Lake Merritt for a vigil honoring missing Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard, as a growing search effort continues for the 52-year-old mother of two. Hillyard was last seen Wednesday around 2 p.m. leaving her home in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Authorities say she is considered at risk due to a medical condition.  

The Source: Oakland police, previous reporting, visuals of Tuesday's search at Dimond Park.

OaklandMissing Persons