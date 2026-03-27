Missing Oakland woman is a community fixture, coffee-shop owner

The Brief Amy Hillyard, Oakland café co-owner and business consultant, missing for two days. She was last seen near her home. She is board president at East Bay children's choir.



Missing posters with photos of Amy Hillyard line busy Grand Avenue in downtown Oakland, as well as on the window of Farley's East coffee shop, which she owns with her husband.

The 52-year-old mother of two daughters hasn't been seen for two days, and loved ones and customers are worried.

Hillyard and her husband also run a sister café in San Francisco's Potrero Hill.

"So this is shocking. I don't know what's happening," said Nora Haron, who previously worked as director of culinary for the cafés.

"We want her home. She loves her family, especially her two girls. She loves her business, her employees, she's very passionate in everything she does," Haron said.

All of this makes her sudden disappearance all the more perplexing.

Last seen near her home

What we know:

Hillyard was last seen at about 2 p.m. Wednesday near her home on Radnor Road in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood near Lake Merritt. A neighbor tells KTVU she saw Hillyard walking her dog and that her husband later reached out, saying his wife left her cell phone at home and asked if they'd seen her.

Without elaborating, Oakland police say Hillyard is considered "at risk" due to a medical condition.

Her husband released a statement saying the family's grateful and overwhelmed by the support.

Missing woman is community fixture

The backstory:

In addition to the café, Hillyard also runs a consulting practice. She says on her website she's guided leaders from companies like Apple, Gap, Electronic Arts and the Marine Mammal Center.

She's also dedicated time to nonprofit boards and pro bono community projects, and is the board president at the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir.

In a statement, choir officials said, in part, "This is incredibly difficult news for our close community. Amy is such an important part of our organization, and our hearts are with her and her loved ones as we hope for her safe return. Thank you for holding Amy in your thoughts and for supporting one another during this time."

Danielle Singleton was stunned when told the friendly woman at the café who once gave her some ice is now missing.

"It's hard to find ice around here, and I walked in and was greeted by this lady. I remember her face, and she said, ‘Sure, I’ll get some ice for you,' gave me a cup of ice," Singleton said.

Lynn Lazarus, a café regular whose photography and painting are on display this month there said, "The whole thing is heartbreaking and shocking."

She added, "I didn't get very much sleep last night."

Lazarus said the Hillyards have integrated the community into their business.

"'Farley's is really a very important part of our community," Lazarus said. "They've really networked into the community in a wonderful way."

She has one fervent wish: "that she's returned healthy and safe and sound."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, Oakland police