Amy’s Drive Thru to close Rohnert Park location
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Amy’s Drive Thru announced it is closing its Rohnert Park location, the last remaining pull-up-and-order vegetarian fast-food restaurant operated by the company.
Closing in March
What we know:
The Rohnert Park restaurant was the first drive-thru location opened by Amy’s. After 10 years, it is slated to close for good on March 8.
Company reflects on mission
What they're saying:
"From day one, our mission was simple: to serve delicious, organic food that everyone could enjoy," the company said in a statement. "As the first organic, vegetarian drive thru in the nation, we’ve shared countless meals, smiles, and memories with you — and that’s something we’ll always be proud of.
The company also thanked its employees, calling them "the heart of Amy’s Drive Thru."
Other locations already closed
Local perspective:
Over the past year, Amy’s has closed its three other drive-thru restaurants, including the most recent closure in Corte Madera.
Shift toward grocery products
What's next:
Amy’s, which is based in Petaluma, continues to operate a restaurant inside San Francisco International Airport. The company said it plans to shift its focus to manufacturing and selling its products in grocery stores across the U.S.
The Source: Information for this story comes from an Amy's Drive-Thrus social media post.