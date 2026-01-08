Amy’s Drive Thru to close Rohnert Park location

The Brief Amy’s Drive Thru is closing its Rohnert Park location, the company’s last remaining drive-thru restaurant, on March 8. The Rohnert Park site was Amy’s first drive-thru location and had been operating for 10 years. The Petaluma-based company plans to focus on manufacturing and selling its products in grocery stores nationwide.



Amy’s Drive Thru announced it is closing its Rohnert Park location, the last remaining pull-up-and-order vegetarian fast-food restaurant operated by the company.

Closing in March

What we know:

The Rohnert Park restaurant was the first drive-thru location opened by Amy’s. After 10 years, it is slated to close for good on March 8.

Company reflects on mission

What they're saying:

"From day one, our mission was simple: to serve delicious, organic food that everyone could enjoy," the company said in a statement. "As the first organic, vegetarian drive thru in the nation, we’ve shared countless meals, smiles, and memories with you — and that’s something we’ll always be proud of.

The company also thanked its employees, calling them "the heart of Amy’s Drive Thru."

Other locations already closed

Local perspective:

Over the past year, Amy’s has closed its three other drive-thru restaurants, including the most recent closure in Corte Madera.

Shift toward grocery products

What's next:

Amy’s, which is based in Petaluma, continues to operate a restaurant inside San Francisco International Airport. The company said it plans to shift its focus to manufacturing and selling its products in grocery stores across the U.S.