An Oakland ice cream shop is offering a sweet deal: a free ice cream for a bag of trash

An Oakland ice cream shop owner came up with a sweet idea to get people picking up trash.

MyGoodness Ice Cream is hosting an ice cream social neighborhood cleanup Saturday, June 3rd from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here's the scoop: a bag of trash will get you a free ice cream cone.

"We are giving out bags and gloves," said MyGoodness owner Bear Silber. "Anyone can come get them, and if they pick up a bag of litter in their neighborhood and bring it to me, I’ll exchange that for a free ice cream."

Silber said he routinely picks up trash with his 2-year-old son Henry around their Oakland neighborhood.

"Taking my son out for walks, we always come across the trash, and I try to encourage him to help clean up," Silber said. "He loves doing that, which is great."

MyGoodness is located on Lakeshore Avenue across from Lake Merritt. KTVU found plenty of trash in the area, like plastic bags, old food, and broken bottles littering the grassy areas and sidewalks.

"Unfortunately, in Oakland there’s always trash to pick up. But maybe we can make a small dent in that this weekend," Silber said.

There is a limit of one voucher per customer for the trash they bring in.