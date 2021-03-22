Anonymous donor pays medical school tuition for an entire class

article

An entire class of 60 students at the Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Fort Worth will receive free tuition for a year.

The school said a couple who wishes to remain anonymous provided the gift for students who started their medical school training this past July. Their second year will be fully paid for by the donation.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini Jr. called the generous gift life-changing because the average medical school student graduates with more than $250,000 worth of debt.

"Medical school is challenging enough. This gift will alleviate some of the burden of debt as our students focus on learning and leading in providing capable and compassionate patient care. I am so grateful for this extraordinary gift to these future physicians," he said.

Members of the Class of 2024 were recently given the good news. All were extremely grateful and some were speechless.

"The first year of medical school is hard and with the pandemic, this has been even harder," said Lauren Moore, a TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine student. "This gift means so much. I’m so grateful."

"I’m speechless as well. But I know this just makes me want to work harder to make the school and my classmates proud. I’m incredibly grateful," added Sam Sayed, a fellow student.

This is the second class of students who have been given free tuition at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

When the school opened in July of 2019, donor Paul Dorman funded the first year for the first class of 60 students.