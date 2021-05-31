Another Alameda County prosecutor aiming for top DA job

article

Terry Wiley, a veteran Alameda County prosecutor, has announced his candidacy for the top District Attorney job.

In a Facebook post, Wiley wrote, "I will be a new voice in the fight to make our system of justice a place where equality and justice reign."

Wiley's announcement comes a little more than a week after District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said she would not seek re-election after her current terms ends in 2023.

Wiley has handled a number of high-profile cases, including the retrial of the "Riders" a group of Oakland police officers accused of misconduct. The retrial, like the original case, ended in a mistrial, but it led to a $10.5 million settlement and department reforms that are still ongoing.

Wiley recently filed a charge of voluntary manslaughter against then-San Leandro police Officer Jason Fletcher for fatally shooting Steven Taylor at a Walmart store.

A 30-year office veteran, Wiley faces at least two challenges: Jimmie Wilson, a fellow prosecutor in the office and 16-year veteran, and civil-rights attorney Pamela Price.

If any of these three candidates are elected, they would be the first Black man or woman to head the Alameda County district attorney's office.