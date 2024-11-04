Another deadly capsizing near Bodega Bay, the second in days

At least one person has died after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay on Monday in the same area where a deadly capsizing happened over the weekend, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

The said a boat carrying two people capsized just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Misti Wood said because crews were already in the area working on a search from a deadly boating incident on Saturday, they were able to respond quickly.

Wood said they located one of two missing boaters around 7:40 a.m. "Lifesaving efforts were administered, but he unfortunately did not make it," she explained.

The second boater has not yet been found, Wood said.

Sheriff's officials said the conditions were extremely dangerous and unpredictable along the coast.

"You may leave in workable conditions, but with change in swell and wind it can change in minutes and put somebody in trouble quickly," said sheriff's spokesman Rob Dillon.

He said that Monday’s capsizing happened at almost the same location where one boater died and four went missing on Saturday.

In that incident, one person, a child, was rescued Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities confirmed to KTVU that the surviving boater was 11 years old. They said the child washed ashore and underwent medical treatment. That victim's condition was not immediately known.

Debris was also found along the coast.

According to the sheriff's office, three adults and three teenagers were aboard a 21-foot blue and white Bayliner Boat that set sail for a crabbing excursion on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they last heard from the people on board around 3 p.m. when a cellphone signal pinged them in the area of Carmet Beach.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard suspended its search for those missing boaters.

"Our message to everybody is to use caution," Wood said. "And if you're thinking about going out there, and it looks a little dangerous, it looks a little rough, don't go out there. It's not worth your life."