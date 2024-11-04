Small plane runs out of gas, lands on Cupertino freeway

Drivers on State Route 85 in Cupertino got a big surprise on Monday morning when a small plane made an emergency landing on the freeway.

Brooks Jarosz, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said the pilot ran out of gas.

The California Highway Patrol shared photos of the plane landing on SR 85 south of Stevens Creek Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said no one was injured and the pilot was able to maneuver the 14-foot plane to the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine CubCrafters CC11, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two left lanes remained open, and the two right lanes were shut down as a tow truck was called in to remove the plane.