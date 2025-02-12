Another Safeway to close in the Bay Area

The Brief A Vallejo Safeway is scheduled to close sometime in April Impacted employees will be transferred to another store The announcement comes after a location in Pinole said they'll be shutting down and after the official closure of another store in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood



Another Safeway in the Bay Area is slated to close, just days after the Pinole location announced it was shutting its doors.

Vallejo's Safeway on Admiral Callaghan Lane is scheduled to close in the middle of April, on or around April 11, according to a store spokeswoman.

This decision was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the store's financial performance and ongoing safety concerns," the spokeswoman said.

It's unclear what safety concerns were being made that contributed to the store's closure.

What's next:

Employees at the store set to close will be assigned to a new store location.

Other Safeway locations in Vallejo include a store on Robles Way and another on Lincoln Road.

In addition to the Pinole Safeway closure, a Safeway in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood shut down earlier this month, to the chagrin of many residents.

Safeway said they closed the Fillmore location due to "persistent problems of theft" and concerns relating to employee and customer safety.

That store location had been operating for 40 years before its closure.

KTVU reached out to the City of Vallejo for additional information but did not hear back in time of this publication.