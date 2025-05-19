Another school bus crash involving dozens of children in Santa Cruz: CHP

article

A school bus crashed en route to Santa Cruz on Monday, the second accident involving a school bus in just a few days, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 to 30 children were on board a Cupertino Unified School District bus traveling south on State Route 17 around 10:30 a.m. near Vine Hill Road when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, district officials said.

The bus was one of three taking students to a science camp, officials said.

No students or staff were injured.

"All students and staff then continued traveling to their destination," the district said in a statement. "All students and staff have arrived at Science Camp."

This incident follows a May 16 accident on Highway 17, where a different school bus became "fully engulfed" in flames.

In that case, 32 children and five adults were safely rescued.

No injuries were reported.