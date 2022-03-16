Anti-abortion protesters broke into San Francisco General Hospital

article

Anti-abortion protesters broken into a secure area in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, deputies said.

San Francisco sheriff's deputies responded to an illegal breach at the hospital Monday morning, officials said.

Minimal force was used to protect "the safety and privacy of patients", according to the sheriff's news release.

One of the protesters followed instructions and left, the three who refused to leave were escorted off the premises within seven minutes, officials said.

All four protesters were cited for trespassing, one of them was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Office and Public Health Department are investigating the matter.