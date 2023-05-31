Antioch city council considers rotating mayor system

The city of Antioch is exploring the possibility of changing its city government structure from an election-based system to a rotating mayor model.

The proposed shift, discussed at a special hearing held by the City Council Tuesday night, would involve transitioning from four to five council districts, with the mayor's role rotating among different council members each year.

Advocates of the change argue that a majority of cities in Contra Costa County, where Antioch is located, already operate under a similar system. They believe that implementing a rotating mayor arrangement would be in the best interest of the city.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe was absent from the meeting.

Supporters of the proposed change emphasized that it would not impact the current mayor, clarifying that the discussion was focused on future considerations for the city.

According to Councilman Mike Barbanica, one of the proponents, "This is not to remove the current mayor; that was never part of our discussion. This is about determining what would be best for the city in the future."

If the city decides to pursue the transition, the proposed change would require approval from Antioch voters. The decision ultimately rests in the hands of the residents who will determine the fate of their local government structure.