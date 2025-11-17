Antioch family grieves Yorkie killed, mauled by loose dogs

The Brief Three unleashed dogs mauled an Antioch family’s 11-year-old Yorkie to death during a morning walk. Benji's owner was injured while trying to save him. Police are searching for the person connected to the loose dogs.



A grieving Antioch family is calling for justice after their small dog was killed in a violent attack by three larger dogs during a morning walk earlier this month. The dog’s owner was also injured while trying to save him.

Jim Thomson said the attack on their 11-year-old Yorkie, Benji, unfolded within seconds on Nov. 2 as he took the dog on their daily morning route.

"It was a nightmare, I don’t think I’ll ever be the same," his wife, CandyThomson, said as she fought back tears.

Surveillance video captured three unleashed dogs, one wearing a collar, roaming the area that same morning. Jim said the attack began suddenly.

"They jumped on the dog, and I tried to pull him away and got towards the street and I tried to run to make a little distance between them and me and that's when I tripped," Jim Thomson said. "I tripped and fell and then I hit my knee and my elbow and I broke my elbow."

The family shared flyers of Benji after the attack.

The attack happened just after 8 a.m. near Greystone and Rockford Drives. Benji was rushed to a veterinarian, but the injuries were catastrophic.

"They said he had at least seven broken ribs on one side, he had puncture holes, they could hear hissing, air through," Candy recalled. "I’m more heartbroken than anything, I want a do-over, I wish that day never happened."

"He was part of our little family… he was a sweet little dog," Jim added.

"It was like he was my child," Candy said. She now clings to a pillow printed with Benji’s photo close by.

Flyers the family posted near the scene were torn down almost immediately. Antioch police said they are still working to identify who was responsible. Investigators believe someone may have rounded up the three dogs and left before officers arrived.

"This shouldn’t have happened, these dogs should not have been - I don’t know if they got out of their owner’s yard, but they shouldn’t have been running the streets," Candy said.

"I would like to see justice for Benji," Jim added. "I wouldn't want anyone else to go through a situation like this."

The family said they had previously seen the dogs with an owner. They are asking anyone who recognizes the dogs, knows where they live or has security video from that morning to contact Antioch police.