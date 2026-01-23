Antioch family heartbroken after 21-year-old killed in I-80 wrong-way crash

The Brief An Antioch family is searching for answers and grieving the loss of a young man described as the "heart" of their home after a horrific wrong-way crash on Interstate 80. D’Juan Brown Jr., 21, was one of three people killed early Sunday morning in Fairfield While the investigation is ongoing, the family believes the dense overnight fog may have played a role in the tragedy.



An Antioch family is searching for answers and grieving the loss of a young man described as the "heart" of their home after a horrific wrong-way crash on Interstate 80.

D’Juan Brown Jr., 21, was one of three people killed early Sunday morning in Fairfield. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 2 a.m. and involved a white Dodge Charger and a black SUV.

"He was my everything," said his mother, Nicole Wright. "He was very smart and intelligent... wasn’t no troubled kid. I’m devastated. I’m torn apart... a chunk of me came out of my heart."

The investigation

Investigators are still working to determine the exact sequence of events. While the CHP has not yet said which vehicle was traveling the wrong way, officials noted that witnesses reported seeing a light-colored vehicle driving against traffic prior to the collision.

Brown was a passenger in the Dodge Charger, driven by a friend. Both men, along with the driver of the black SUV, died at the scene.

A second crash involving two other vehicles occurred in the same area shortly after the initial impact, though only minor injuries were reported in that incident.

A final message

D'Juan Brown. Photo: family

Wright told KTVU that D’Juan had texted her just 30 minutes before the crash. He was on his way back to Antioch after visiting a friend in Sacramento.

While the investigation is ongoing, the family believes the dense overnight fog may have played a role in the tragedy.

"This shouldn't have ever happened," said James Williams, D’Juan’s brother. "People tend to drive fast no matter what the weather condition is. At the end of the day, you have got to make sure people get home to their family safe."

Remembering D’Juan

D’Juan was one of eight children and played a major role in helping care for his younger siblings. He had dreams of becoming a professional barber and eventually owning his own shop.

"No mother should have ever [had to] bear this kind of pain," Wright said.

The family has started an online fundraiser, to help cover funeral expenses as they wait for the CHP to conclude its investigation. Authorities say it has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.