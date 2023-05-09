Antioch father identified as victim in fatal Oakland shooting

article

A man who was shot and killed while driving in Oakland Saturday morning has been identified by his family.

Mitchell Monroe, of Antioch, was shot in the 3900 block of Keller Avenue near the Interstate 580 onramp in Oakland, police said. The 27-year-old dad of two young daughters was found suffering from a gunshot wound just before 4 a.m. inside the car after crashing.

Officers and medical personnel treated Monroe at the crash site, but he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Debris from the crash near Keller Ave in Oakland where Mitchell Monroe was shot on May 6, police said.

Relatives of Monroe created a Gofundme in his honor, saying his death has left them reeling with grief.

"His daughters, Skye and Arabella, were the center of his world, and he made it his life's mission to ensure they felt loved and protected every single day," wrote Brian Monroe. "They will miss his bedtime stories, his goofy jokes, and his big bear hugs that made everything seem okay."

He added that Monroe had an infectious smile and unwavering positivity.

"He was a role model, a friend, and a pillar of strength for those who were lucky enough to know him," said Monroe. "His legacy will continue through his daughters, who will always carry a part of him with them."

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact the Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.