1 dead in wake of shooting early Saturday morning

One person died in the wake of a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Keller Ave. in Oakland, police said.

Officers responded to the area after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire notification system. They found a vehicle with what police described as collision damage near the Interstate 580 Keller Avenue onramp.

The officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle and provided medical treatment until Oakland Fire Department and medical personnel arrived, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The victim's identity won't be released until their family can be notified.

The OPD Homicide Section is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.