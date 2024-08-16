Expand / Collapse search

Antioch man found shot to death in home

Published  August 16, 2024 1:48pm PDT
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Antioch on Friday morning.

Police responded at 7:26 a.m. to the area of East Eighth and A streets on a welfare check request. The caller reported hearing gunshots in the area earlier in the morning and suspected a neighbor may have been shot.

Arriving officers found a 47-year-old man inside a residence on East Eighth Street with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said anyone with information about the killing can contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email at abecerra@antiochca.gov. 