Antioch man found shot to death in home
article
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Antioch on Friday morning.
Police responded at 7:26 a.m. to the area of East Eighth and A streets on a welfare check request. The caller reported hearing gunshots in the area earlier in the morning and suspected a neighbor may have been shot.
Arriving officers found a 47-year-old man inside a residence on East Eighth Street with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police said anyone with information about the killing can contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email at abecerra@antiochca.gov.